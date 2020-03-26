NTC offers Wi-Fi in campus parking lots

Northcentral Technical College is continuing to offer services to students and community members in an entirely virtual environment amid COVID-19 campus closures.

“While our physical campus locations are closed to ensure our students and staff are able to safely shelter at home, we have worked tirelessly to continue our programs and remain open virtually,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, president of NTC. “We are committed to maintaining the high quality service and support that our community knows and expects.”

The college is offering extended Wi-Fi capabilities in the parking lots of all NTC campus locations. Wireless access points are now available at the NTC Wausau, Phillips, Medford, Spencer, Antigo and Wittenberg campuses. Users can pull in and connect to the NTCGuest wireless.

“We recognize that not everyone has access to high speed internet, especially in our rural communities,” said Weyers. “As the community’s college, we believe it is vitally important that we continue to serve as a resource to our District in these uncertain times. We want to do our part to ensure our communities stay connected to their loved ones, their workplaces and their schooling.”

