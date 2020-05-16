NTC hosts virtual graduation ceremony

Education has taken on a different look in the wake of the pandemic, and so have the celebrations for those earning their degrees at all levels. One of those celebrations took place here in central Wisconsin Saturday at Northcentral Technical College.

NTC is no stranger to online learning.

"I think NTC was uniquely positioned, because we were already serving a lot of our students virtually, through our virtual college,” said Shawn Sullivan, director of student development at NTC. “So it was an easier transition."

However, a virtual graduation was uncharted territory.

Madison Kandutsch/NTC Graduate: "When I first found out about the pandemic and everything, it was very overwhelming to think that I was going to be finishing my education never seeing my classmates again,” said Madison Kandutsch, who graduated from NTC Saturday. “Then graduating, and then going out into the industry right away."

Kandutsch graduates as part of NTC's graphic communications technologies program.

"What I hope to do with that degree is find a graphic design job out in the community of Wausau,” said Kandutsch. “I'm kind of flexible right now just with the pandemic."

Jumping into the job market fresh out of college is a bit unsettling for many right now.

"There aren't a whole lot of job openings,” said Kandutsch. “Just because I think maybe hiring is not a top priority for businesses."

But just like her final semester of school, Kandutsch plans to overcome the obstacles in front of her, a key point she hit on in a recorded speech she gave during the virtual ceremony.

"How we were all together in this, and how we should be very proud of ourselves. Although we're not celebrating together, our successes are still huge."

It was important for NTC to give their students the opportunity to celebrate their triumph during these unprecedented times.

"Those students need to be recognized, they need to be recognized for their achievement,” Sullivan said. “They need to experience something that shows them that they did it."

"Just because the pandemic is happening, doesn't mean that it can stop us from succeeding,” Kandutsch said. “And going for what we want after graduation."

NTC has extended the invitation for any of this semester's graduates to take part in their next planned in-person graduation ceremony in December.

