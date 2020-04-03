NTC donates $5,000 worth of PPE health care and public safety workers

Northcentral Technical College has donated more than $5,000 in Personal Protective Equipment to seven partner organizations this week in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to do everything we can to assist our community in this time of need. Part of that responsibility is ensuring our frontline healthcare and public safety workers have the appropriate PPE to protect themselves and those in their care,” stated Dean Marlene Roberts, NTC School of Health Sciences. “We have donated all the PPE we can to help our clinical partners and we will continue to find ways to support our community.”

NTC’s School of Health Sciences gathered the equipment for donation from its agricultural science, EMS, dental hygiene, medical assistant, medical laboratory technician, nursing, radiography and surgical technology program supplies. Items donated included isolation gowns, masks and gloves.

