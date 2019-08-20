NTC culinary program adding new real-world experiences

Since 2016, NTC's culinary program has been picking up steam.

"We want to give them the foundation of knowledge in our industry" said Chef Travis Teska, an NTC Instructor. "And then we want our students to take those skills and build on them in the industry as well."

The need for restaurant chefs and staff increases by the day.

"All the friends that I have in the restaurant industry are all looking for help. We're here to help give them some skilled laborers they can hire and bring on," Teska said.

In addition to the full industrial kitchen they learn in, there's now plans to bring in a food truck that will also be used to market the program and attend events around town.

"Our program is going to use the food truck to teach students how to operate in a mobile environment. How to do off-site catering," Chef Jon Reinke said, also an NTC Instructor.

But there's more. A restaurant will be added to the campus that will be open to the public periodically. The menu will be different every time, completely prepared by students.

"The students are going to have to prepare 50 different meal services," Reinke said. "But its all from scratch. Our whole program is 100% from scratch."

"An executive chef job is something that you work up to after years and years of experience, because as that chef you're going to need to know all the sections of the industry," added Teska.

Restaurant-goers will have a hand in the students' grade.

"The customers fill out comment cards on students and the students actually receive a grade off of the customers' comment card," said Reinke.

The name of the restaurant hasn't been announced yet, but they say it's coming soon.