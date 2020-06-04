NTC announces new programs for Fall 2020

Beginning in Fall 2020, students at Northcentral Technical College can select from eight new degree programs created in response to job market changes and the needs of current and prospective students.

“We recognize that many families are considering alternatives to having their son or daughter go off to college this fall due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” said Lori Weyers, President, NTC. “Our new Liberal Arts Transfer degree gives students an opportunity to earn their AA or AS degree locally at NTC and then transfer to any UW college, with guaranteed transfer to UW-Madison.”

Applications are now being accepted for new programs in Civil Engineering Technology, Business Operations, Crop Scout, Hospitality Specialist, Human Resources, Paralegal, Liberal Arts and Supply Chain Assistant. Business Operations, Hospitality Specialist, Human Resources, Paralegal and Supply Chain Assistant are offered 100% online through NTC’s most flexible option, Virtual College.

“Each new program is a direct result of feedback from our businesses and community partners,” said Weyers. “Students can expect to be in high demand for high paying careers upon graduation.”