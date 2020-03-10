NTC, Madison College partnership gives students pathway to UW System

A new degree at Northcentral Technical College will save students time and money.

Madison College President Jack Daniels III and NTC President Lori Weyers sign the partnership agreement Tuesday (WSAW Photo).

On Tuesday, NTC announced students can get a liberal arts degree with Madison College, a two-year school with a strong relationship to the UW system.

Right now, students who are undecided in their major can't receive financial aid, but with this partnership, they'll be able to get assistance. One student says this will let him keep his options open after NTC.

"With Madison jumping on board, it will be so much more conducive for people to use this as a stepping stone,” said Wausau East High School senior and future NTC student Shane Templin.

He was surprised today with a scholarship toward his new degree.

"My reaction is definite surprise. I wasn't expecting to come from a class and be brushing shoulders with executives of education,” he said.

He’s now closer to his goal of studying engineering at UW-Madison before becoming an architect.

“If there’s people who are undecided, and don’t know what they want to do yet, but they’ll find what they want to do, if they have that liberal arts, that’s the key to the door they want to go through. It will allow me to move on to UW classes with that liberal arts degree, and so it will be a lot more easy to pivot into another school,” he said.

Templin thinks it will broaden educational opportunities.

“There’s no ‘you have to do this’ or ‘you have to do this,’” he said.

The Associate’s Degree will come from Madison College, the largest transfer college in Wisconsin. They carry special agreements with the UW System, and have a strong relationship with UW-Madison.

"That program will be coming to NTC, and student will be able to take it at our college," said NTC President Lori Weyers. “"There's a uniqueness with Madison College that opens the door with UW-Madison for NTC students."

An advisor will work with students to coordinate activities between the two schools. They’re also offering a $200 scholarship to the first hundred people who apply for the new program.

“We will help provide the wrap-around services to help them get to where they wish to go,” said Weyers.