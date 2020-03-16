NFL will hold 2020 draft in Vegas without fans

The National Football League plans to still hold the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced Monday morning.

The draft will take place without fans on April 23-25 in Las Vegas amid concerns of COVID-19. Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas will be cancelled.

The NFL said team’s will select players as schedule and it plans to televise the draft.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Commissioner Goodell. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

