NFL releases statement about poor field conditions for Packers-Raiders game in Canada

Two hours before kick-off, Packers coaches and management were eyeing the end zone where the Canadian Football League goalposts originally sat before they were moved for tonight's game.

The patches in question. CFL goal posts are normally here, but have been moved back for this game. Looks like they’ve been fixed. #Packers #Raiders pic.twitter.com/1BcK0sOnlQ — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 22, 2019

Maintenance workers tried to glue up the patch to make it playable, but ultimately, the Packers, Raiders and NFL made a decision to adjust the playing field to 80 yards.

"The field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection yesterday (Wednesday)," said the NFL via a press release. "Concerns arose today (Thursday) surrounding the area where the Blue Combers' goal posts were previously located. The 10-yard line will function was the goal line at this game (Packers vs Raiders.) In lieu of kickoffs, the ball will be placed at the 15-yard line."

Due to the dangerous playing surface, Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided to not suit up 33 players including Aaron Rodgers.