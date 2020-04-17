NFL prepares for a virtual Draft

The NFL Draft is going to look completely different this year.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the picks from his basement.

All 32 teams will have their separate form of communication whether that's via the phone or a video conference call.

Every team will also have a line to the NFL.

"We have a very clear process of that being communicated into our player personnel folks who also be located in their homes," said Peter O'Reilly, an NFL executive. "There will be one open conference call, which is one means of doing that. You can come off mute to do that. We're also using a partner platform Microsoft Teams and their functionality to be able to connect all of the plugs and relay that into the central hub."

The virtual aspect brings up concerns. The NFL is closely monitoring the weather in each teams' area in case there are power outages. The NFL's player personnel department has a chance to stop the clock if they deem it necessary.

Hacking could also be a cause of concern, but the NFL is not worried.

"The other thing that we're spending significant time on is really focus, and we do this 365, but on cyber security, and really focused on having very thorough plans and protections in place on the cyber security front as well as we always do," said O'Reilly. "We have a lot of experience around our biggest moments like the Super Bowl and really protecting ourselves in that way."

O'Reilly also added that all teams have been brought up to speed on how to use the technology, so that there is not an unfair advantage for any team.

The Packers have the 30th pick in the first round, which takes place on Thursday.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has a press conference on Monday at 4:30 to discuss how the Packers are handling the virtual Draft.