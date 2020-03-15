NFL players agree to a new CBA

The NFL players agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL. The new CBA runs through at least 2030 and paves the way for a 17-game season in 2020 and the possibility to expand the playoffs to 14-teams in 2021.

"NFL players have voted to approve ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959," the NFLPA said in a statement. "This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results."

NFL commissioner Rodger Goodel weighed in on the matter via a press release.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Goodell said in the statement. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

The razor thin vote was addressed by the NFLPA in its statement.

"We understand and know that players have been split on this deal, including members of our EC," the statement read. "Going forward, it is our duty to lead, however we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together and to continue to represent the interests of our entire membership."

The players do increase their revenue from 47 to 48 percent in 2021. It also increases the minimum salary. The roster size will grow to 55 men.

Padded practice during training camp will decrease to 28 to 16 and from 3 hours to 2.5.

