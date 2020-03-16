NFL delays team activities indefinitely

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL has delayed team activities indefinitely.

In a memo to teams, the NFL has implemented new rules for free agency and postponed the off-season training activities indefinitely, in a memo obtained by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gFkSErJBa4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The memo was sent to all 32 team. The memo also said that no clubs can bring any free agent players into their facilities.

The memo also added that club personnel may not travel to any location to meet with a free agent player.

The memo also addressed that NFL players are prohibited from entering any NFL club facility until March 31st unless the player is receiving medical treatment.