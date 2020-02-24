NFL Draft chatter excites Green Bay businesses

Weekend tweets sparked a conversation about the 2022 NFL Draft being held in Green Bay (see related story).

Nashville, TN - April 24, 2019: The 2019 NFL Draft (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

While the Packers say no decision has yet been made about the location in 2022, some are thinking about what it would be like to be the host city.

There has been a lot of growth and development around Lambeau Field over the last few years with Titletown expanding and work on the new Resch Expo underway.

It's those additions that have some business owners confident the Green Bay area could host an NFL Draft.

"I think we could handle that," Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View Bar & Grill in the Stadium District, said.

Draft weekend is one of the biggest weekends in professional sports.

The Green Bay Packers have openly campaigned to host an NFL Draft. While the organization says no decision has been made, Watson still holds on to hope it will happen here.

"I feel like if we have a couple of years to prepare for that, it wouldn't be easy but it's something I feel like we would all be able to pull off and make it happen with the best of our ability," Watson said.

Watson got a front row seat to preparations for last year's draft in Nashville.

Even as the smallest market in the NFL, she feels confident new additions in the Stadium District would be able to accommodate the event known to draw in hundreds of thousands of people.

"For Stadium View, it just means more excitement for everyone to be able to move forward and talk about that for years to come afterwards and just say what we experienced with that. It's legendary."

The only thing to do right now, though, is wait for the NFL to confirm which city will host the draft in 2022.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau points out several cities are still in the running, again emphasizing that no decision has been made.

The NFL has chosen Cleveland to host the 2021 draft and Kansas City in 2023.