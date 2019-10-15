NFL Admits that the second flag on Lions Flowers was an error

The NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent has said that the NFL officials made a mistake when they called a second hands-to-the-face penalty on the Lions Trey Flowers against the Packers Monday night.

The penalties against Flowers were discussed in a meeting with the competition committee on Tuesday.

"There was one that was clear that we support. And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called in particular on the pass rush. One that you can support but the other one, clearly after you review it, you've seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn't there," Vincent said.

Vincent says that he plans to talk to the Lions owner Martha Ford and will reach out to the Lions general manager Bob Quinn.