NEW STUDY: Alcohol related deaths rising at an alarming rate

Alcohol related deaths are increasing at an alarming rate in the U.S. according to a new study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Melissa Moore the Prevention Specialist at the Marathon County Health Department says this new study reinforces a lot of information they have been trying to get out to people. "In Wisconsin data is actually showing that alcohol related injuries that result in death overseed those that are related to alcohol related diseases themselves."

Binge drinking is a big problem in the county with most people age 20-50. "Binge drinking and impacts it has on someone's health. The earlier a person starts using the more likely they will develop an issue as an adult," she says.

"It's not really how we drink it's also what we drink. More and more alcohol companies are coming out with drinks that don't taste like alcohol anymore. You may drink more than expected because the alcohol content may be hidden in our favorite beverages," explained Moore.

It's costing everyone. "Binge drinking alone costs $685 for every resident here and that is an amazing amount that doesn't even include some of the other behaviors." That dollar amount is due to health care costs, criminal justice, and lost productivity.

"This study also links things particular to women like an increase in cancer in women. It's knowing what potential dangers can come out of it," she adds.

Moore says on average nearly 50 people die each year in Marathon County alone because of alcohol. The main factor in those deaths is fatal falls.