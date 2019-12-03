NEW INFO: Stevens Point hires company to demolish part of Fox Theater

The Stevens Point City Council Monday evening voted 6-2 to hire a company to demolish part of the old Fox Theater.

Mayor Mike Wiza says the company, Urban Evolutions Inc. will start Friday. It will tear down roughly 2/3 of the building, saving the front façade. It will also work with another company to recycle as much of the materials in the demolition as possible.

Mayor Wiza says the meeting on Monday will be to talk about the city taking complete ownership of the structure to be in charge of redevelopment and maintenance . Right now, it's owned by Fox on Main, LLC. The organization was founded with the goal of saving the historic building. The mayor says he fears leaving a third of the building up without it's owner having the finances to maintain it will result in what's left of the building falling into disrepair that cannot be saved.

The original owners of the building, The Sanders Family wound not give up the restriction for it's inexpensive sale -- civic or artistic for 15-more years, according to the mayor.