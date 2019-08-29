NCHC set to buy property for a Sober Living recovery home in Langlade County

North Central Health Care has an accepted property offer for a Sober Living pilot program in Langlade County, which seeks to establish an 8-bed, women-only recovery home in Antigo by January 2020.

It's a project designed to service a community where the Langlade County Board has described a "significant gap in service" that exists in the area of supportive housing for people in recovery, according to Langlade County corporation counsel Robin Stowe at a January 2019 RCA meeting.

Women living in the home would be able to stay as long as they need, and would be subject to lifestyle requirements like curfews, house cleaning and maintenance, cooking, and forty hours a week spent either in school, at recovery activities, volunteering or at work.

Laura Scudiere, the executive of human service operations at NCHC, said they plan to hire both a coordinator to help manage and structure the home, but also a live-in house mentor who would provide support services to the occupants.

"It's a way for individuals who are actively in treatment to have a supportive environment to live in while they travel on in their journey of recovery," Scudiere noted.

"The hope is that this provides a service that has been a gap in our community, so that women have the ability to stay in a supportive environment while they are exploring their recovery."

The location for the home is a former assisted living facility near the Langlade County courthouse. While NCHC has an accepted offer for the property, NCHC Chief Executive Officer Michael Loy says they can't close on the offer until all the funding is available; just under $90,000 is committed so far out of a $390,000 capital budget. Loy doesn't believe obtaining the additional funding will be difficult.

If the program proves successful, the next step would be to establish a men's home in Langlade County--followed by two Sober Living homes in the other counties that NCHC services, Lincoln and Marathon.