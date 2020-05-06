NCHC looking for public's help to make 5,000 face masks

North Central Health Care recently launched the Face Mask Project to help provide cloth face masks to residents, clients, patients, and families of Central Wisconsin programs and facilities, including Mount View Care Center and Pine Crest Nursing Home. The goal is to make and distribute 5,000 face masks.

“We care for a vulnerable population at NCHC who are at a greater risk of poor health outcomes if they contract Covid-19. When family and friends are able to come back to visit loved ones in our facilities in the future, we will require a face covering or face mask to cover their nose and mouth, in addition to screening and hand hygiene requirements,” states Jessica Meadows, Communications and Marketing Director at NCHC. “Providing those we serve and visitors with education and access to washable and reusable face coverings will help slow the spread of Covid-19.”

The public can participate in the program by donating supplies or sewing masks. All donated supplies including materials, elastic, or hair ties, will be prepared and packaged into kits. Those who volunteer to sew in their home can pick up a kit and finish sewing the masks. All kits will come with instructions. The masks will then be returned to NCHC, laundered, and distributed. There is no charge to participate or to receive a face mask.

For more information or to participate, visit the NCHC Face Mask Project webpage , or contact NCHC Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

