NCHC breaks ground on new Aquatic Therapy Pool

On Monday North Central Health Care (NCHC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a state of the art aquatic therapy pool that’s expected to open in April of 2020. This is only phase one of a $73 million renovation to the campus located in Wausau.

“It was the community that came together to get things done,” said CEO of NCHC, Michael Loy. “This pool will give people their independence and the ability for them to live their lives not only in their home but out in the community. It will help them improve their mobility and it’s a huge part of their treatment.”

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors approved $3.4 million to build the new pool. Currently, the facility has one pool that was built in 1977 when the facility only served roughly 100 people.

“We now have 750 employees, and serve 10,000 people every year. This is an investment for us to be apart of this community for a long time going forward.”

Along with the financial support of Marathon County, NCHC also received financial assistance from 600 people in the area to make this pool a reality.

“The County Board saw the value in all of the programs and it’s a pleasure to be here and take the first step.”

Although the thunderstorms on Monday delayed the ceremony, many who attended waited patiently to hear remarks and to take pictures.