NCHC becomes a step closer to taking over Pine Crest Nursing home

On Tuesday night the Lincoln County Board voted in favor for North Central Health Care to take over management operations at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. This decision comes after several months of uncertainty for staff and residents at the facility.

"The biggest concern for us is our sick pay,” said Kevin Stevenson. He is an employee at Pine Crest Nursing Home. “We have a lot of employees who have spent 20 to 30 years working there and have nearly 800 hours of sick pay. I feel that they need to be made whole.”

The nursing home has been operating despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses since at least 2017. Recently, North Central Health Care has served as the interim administrator for the facility and discovered Lincoln County would have to add at more than $750,000 to its budget to keep it open. This is something the elected officials say the county wouldn’t be able to afford without severely cutting funding from other departments.

Despite the vote on Tuesday, the proposal still needs to be approved by the Pine Crest Board before moving forward which is expected to happen by the end of the week.

“We are a different employer so the benefit structure is different for employees,” explained CEO of North Central Health Care, Michael Loy. “I think as we go through the transition, one of our main priorities is to do right by employees so that when we go into next year and take over operations we still have employees that want to be a part of this organization and operations for a long time. "

Discovering what's fair for employees will be a topic for discussion after approval is given from the Pine Crest Board. If everything is approved, North Central Health Care will take over operations in January of 2020.