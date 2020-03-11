NCAA announces no fans at March Madness

The NCAA has announced they will conduct their upcoming championship events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. This is in response to ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement, “While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”

Emmert goes on to say they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.