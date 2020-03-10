NCAA: March Madness going ahead as planned

(Gray News/AP) – The NCAA says March Madness will go on as planned.

NCAA president Mark Emmert made the announcement in a statement Tuesday, saying it was up to schools and conferences to make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play.

“As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available,” Emmert said.

“Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events.”

NCAA basketball tournament games are scheduled to begin next week.

Emmert said plans could be modified if circumstances change.

The Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The Ivy League said it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.

