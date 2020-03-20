NBC News technician dies from coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News says that one of its technicians has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth worked at the network’s New York headquarters and died on Thursday.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said that Edgeworth had underlying medical conditions that made him particularly vulnerable to the disease.

He worked for NBC News for 25 years, many as an audio technician traveling to stories around the world.

Experts say that while most people recover from coronavirus, the elderly and people with prior medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.

Lack told his employees that his death was a reminder to all of them to take care of themselves.

