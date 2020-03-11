NBA suspends its season

The NBA has suspended its season.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said via a press release.

In the same release, the report said that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

"The test result was reported shorty prior to the tip-off of tonight's (Wednesday) game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Center," the release said. "At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

As a result, the entire Jazz team has been quarantined in their locker room according to ESPN.