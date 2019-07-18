NASA looks toward future moon mission on the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing

Saturday marks the 50th year anniversary of the first time humans ever set foot on the moon. It happened in 1969 with the Apollo 11 mission.

The Marathon County Public Library is commemorating the landmark moment with a special event. The library is re-airing the once live showing of the landing from CBS with legendary anchor Walter Cronkite.

NASA Historian Brian Odom said it’s event like the one being held at the Marathon County Public Library that will help the United States continue to be the leader in space exploration.

"It's great when you have more people participating in space travel. If we're going to do this-- go back to the moon and live there and then on to Mars eventually-- we're going to need everybody" he said.

NASA is planning to land on and explore the moon again in 2024 under Mission Artemis. NASA simultaneously announced plans to include a woman on the mission which would make for the first time a woman ever stepped on the moon.

"We're not just going to go back to the moon just to go back. We're going to go back and learn how to live there. We're going to learn how to live off the land. The Apollo Mission only went to a limited piece of the moon" Odom said.

Odom continued by saying, having an understanding of the Apollo Mission can give people a better grasp of how much more there is to be discovered about the moon and therefore a better idea about ourselves.

The showing of the lunar landing airs at 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library. The public is invited and it is free to attend.