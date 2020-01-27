Murder under investigation in Iola

One person is in custody after a murder in Iola.

According to a news release from the Iola Police Department, officers were called Saturday to the 400-block of South Main Street for the report of a man lying on the ground struggling to breathe.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said there was a fight at a home. The Waupaca County District Attorney tells WLUK-TV that Tyler J. Knutson is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He's due in court Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released.