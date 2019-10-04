Court records: Schofield man to be charged with murder

A 64-year-old man scheduled to be charged with murder was evicted from his Fullmer Street apartment but had not yet moved out.

Marathon County court records show Henry West will appear in court Friday afternoon. He was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon. Each day the Marathon County court officer emails media outlets a list of people scheduled to make their initial appearance for felony crimes.

West is the only person scheduled to appear in court Friday on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Police said the Pine Grove Cemetery shooting suspect would appear in court Friday.

The apartment complex is the scene of a garage fire investigators said is suspicious. West lived in the complex. Police say the fire is connected to a shooting at Pine Grove Cemetery. One person was killed and two are hospitalized.

Logan Nelson said the man was his neighbor.

“He doesn’t really come out of his apartment much, he just kind of peeks through the window and is kind of watching everyone," Nelson said Wednesday.

Court records show West was sent a letter May 27 by his property management company that he would need to move out July 31. The letter stated West’s lease was up at that time and would not be renewed because the apartment would be extensively remodeled.

A small claims case was filed in September after West did not move out. The claim was dismissed when West agreed to move out of his apartment by 11 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Documents filed Oct. 1 state West was to leave the apartment within 10 days or he would be forcibly removed by the sheriff’s department.