Murder Mystery tour offered in Stevens Point

For the fourth year in a row, the Portage County Historical Society offered its Murder Mystery Tour Friday night in downtown Stevens Point.

The Murder Mystery Tour is offered Oct. 18th on Main St in Stevens Point (WSAW Photo)

Every year, Portage County Historical Society board member Erik McFarland takes those who are interested on a tour that focuses on 12 different murders that took place in Stevens Point between 1875 and 1901, and every year, the tour is offered on October 18th.

"The anniversary of the only lynching in our county's history," said McFarland. "Two brothers were taken out of the jail in the basement of the courthouse and hanged from a tree."

It's a gruesome tale, but one that McFarland is willing to offer, to help educate people on the colorful history that paints the picture of present day Stevens Point. The tour features props and demonstrations, all while raising money for the historical society.

"It seems like every year, I keep getting more and more people," said McFarland. "So I'll keep doing it until no one's interested anymore."

The event was free, with donations accepted.