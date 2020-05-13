Local chamber of commerce, mayor promote safety as businesses begin to reopen

Now that places can begin to reopen under the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, local leaders are hoping that people continue to be safe. Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said businesses will need to build trust with the public to show they are safe.

"It's going to be very important that you have the protections in place that give them the assurances to enter you establishment," Eckmann said.

This time has been hard for many businesses, but Eckmann said that following the guidelines should be a top priority.

"Today, I can tell you there's going to be a lot of optimism and a rush to move forward and swing the doors open. I get that, I understand it, but we have to be safe about it, and we have to make sure we're following guidelines," Eckmann added.

In Stevens Point, Mayor Mike Wiza said there's no reason not to open, so long as people do it safely.

"You have the right to open tomorrow. If you open tomorrow please do so safely. The WEDC has guidelines for just about every industry, try and follow those safety guidelines. I know most industries have been planing for the reopening and what it would look like. Be safe and follow those guidelines."

For a link to the WEDC guidelines click here.