Municipalities declare snow emergency

Several municipalities in central Wisconsin have declared snow emergencies ahead of Sunday's snow storm.

Wausau: Sunday, February 9th at 9 p.m. - Monday, February 10th at 10 a.m.

Marshfield: Sunday, February 9th at 6 a.m. - Monday, February 10th at 6 a.m.

Plover: Sunday, February 9th at 6 a.m. - Monday, February 10th at 3 p.m.

When in a snow emergency, parking on public streets and alleyways is prohibited. Vehicles left on public roads may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.

The Wausau Police Department sent out a winter storm warning Saturday, letting drivers know that road conditions may be hazardous. The department encourages anyone traveling to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.