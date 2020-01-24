Municipalities deal with "ponding" on streets

Public works departments throughout the area have had their hands full over the past few weeks keeping roadways clear of snow and ice. Now, they’re dealing with another problem caused by Mother Nature.

“With the staff having to respond to snowfall, we’re not always able to get out to clearing all the storm drains as quickly as we’d like,” said Michael Wodalski, the village of Weston’s public works director. “Water does tend to back up at intersections and low spots in the road.”

With temperatures in the low to mid-30’s during the day, snowbanks are slowly melting. Many storm drains are covered by the thick and heavy snow, forcing the water to pond on the roadways. Wodalski says the village does have ways to address the issue, but it’s not always possible.

“We have all of our storm sewers mapped so we try to go through the village systematically and take care of the more high traffic areas,” explained Wodalski. “Even earlier today (Friday) we had about four feet of water on Schofield Avenue just because some of those drains got plugged up.”

Wodalski says that while crews will continue to do their best to keep the drains cleared and water flowing, residents can help as well.

“We do encourage residents to help us try and keep those clean so it’s less for our staff to get to,” said Wodalski. “We have over 120 miles of road that we maintain, so we can’t be everywhere at once. We don’t always know what the conditions are at every street, so if people see something they think is an issue, definitely give us a call and we’ll respond accordingly.”

