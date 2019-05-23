Monona crash seriously injures 2 teens, 3 adults

Five people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Monona.

Chief Walter Ostrenga of the Monona Police Department said crews responded to the crash on the 6200 block of Monona Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Ostrenga said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler car being driven by a 16-year-old boy was traveling southbound on Monona Drive at a high rate of speed. A Honda car was traveling northbound on Monona Drive and was making a left hand turn into the Taco John’s restaurant when it was struck by the speeding car. After hitting the Honda, the Chrysler rolled over several times, struck a pole, trees and shrubbery. A 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the Chrysler.

Ostrenga said the two teenage boys from the Chrysler and three adults from the Honda were all taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Traffic on Monona Drive was shut down for about 90 minutes.

Ostrenga said at this time it is believed that excessive speed was the contributing factor or cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is being asked to call the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

