One man arrested after police chase in Portage County

According to officials with the Stevens Point Police Department, one man is under arrest after leading officers and sheriff deputies on a police chase Saturday night.

Lieutenant Greg Bean says a vehicle was stolen on the east side of Stevens Point. That vehicle was located traveling southbound towards Plover.

Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, the Plover Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff's Office pursued the driver, who eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on Highway 54 near County Highway F.

Lt. Bean says there were no injuries in the pursuit.

The man involved is in custody at the Portage County Jail.