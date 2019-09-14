Multiple departments extinguish fire at Lang Equipment

Ten fire departments responded to a fire Saturday at Lang Equipment in Marshfield.

Crews received a call at 8:15 Saturday morning for a fire in the shop at Lang Equipment, which then spread to the building's ceiling.

"The heat extended into the roof structure of the building," said Hewitt Area Fire Chief Brian Hafermann. "Most of the day has been spent pulling steel ceiling and the roof sheets back to suppress the insulation that's been smoldering."

Crews had the situation under control and were able to leave the scene at 5:30 Saturday evening.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.