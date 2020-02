Several area fire department have been requested to respond the report of a structure fire near Stevens Point in the town of Hull.

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at property on Clarices Circle, south of Old Highway 18. The location is south of Highway 10 and east of I-39.

A Department of Transportation camera near the scene shows heavy smoke.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.