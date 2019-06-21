Multi-vehicle crash suspect found guilty, sentenced to 6 years in prison

A Custer man will spend 6 years in prison, and a number of years under supervision, after driving drunk and causing a crash on I-39 this past November.

38-year-old Joshua Cisewski was charged with 12 counts; six related to drunken driving.

He took a plea deal, and was found guilty of driving a vehicle without consent, OWI causing injury, and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A number of other charges were dismissed, but considered during the sentencing.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department says Cisewski caused a multi-vehicle crash on November 16th, on I-39 between Highway HH and U.S. Highway 10.

Investigators said as result of Cisewski's crash, a seven-vehicle chain reaction crash occurred. According to Lieutenant Tracy Aldrich with the Stevens Point Fire Department, 14 people were hurt.

Investigators say Cisewski's vehicle crossed the median and came to rest on its roof. Investigators said Cisewski left the scene. Around 9 p.m., AIG Insurance reported a man, later identified as Cisewski hiding on their property.

Deputies also said they found several empty vodka bottles in Cisewksi's car.