Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome found in children with COVID-19

Fever, rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting are just a few of the symptoms that are correlated with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, but there is one symptom you should keep an eye out for in your child.

“If you got a high fever for a kid for three days or more, then you might want to call in,” said Aspirus Regional Medical Director Dr. Larry Gordon.

Last week, the CDC handed out a notice listing the specific criteria that fell under Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

"Here in Wisconsin, we are sharing all of that information with our clinicians and asking that they report, and we have sent out a health alert network with a standardized case information reporting form,” said Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

The syndrome is comparable to Kawasaki's Disease, which causes inflammation of the arteries in kids, but doctors are still searching for more information on it.

“A lot of unknowns here,” said Dr. Gordon. “We still don’t know more than we do know.”

That’s why Doctor Gordon wants parents to err on the side of caution.

“Even if their fever comes down, they’re not acting like themselves, or they’re complaining about more pain or things that would go with inflammation that they normally wouldn’t when they get a cold or something, then I would get them seen,” said Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon is urging parents to stay on top of it for a reason.

“If we jump on it early enough, and you can get past the low blood pressure in kids, then it’s something we can treat our way through for the majority of people,” said Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon added that the symptoms found in Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome can correlate with many other illnesses. That’s why it’s important to have your doctor take a look.

