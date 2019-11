Crews are on the scene of a house fire on County Highway Z, just east of Aniwa in Shawano County.

The Birnamwood Fire Chief tells Newschannel 7 the fire started around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. He said there were no injuries but an unknown number of animals may have died in the fire. The home is a total loss. A family member tells our reporter at the scene there was one person home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely.