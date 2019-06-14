Mrs. Wisconsin America pageant Saturday in Mosinee

In just one day, women from across the area will compete for the title of Mrs. Wisconsin America.

On Friday, the director of the pageant and former Mrs. Wisconsin America 2012, Natalie Boyd, joined NewsChannel 7 at Noon to explain what the pageant is all about.

"I had the privileged to be crowned Mrs. Wisconsin America 2012. What I can say it is an experience of a lifetime you don't want to miss. I learned so much more about myself and grew in ways I never would have imagined if I hadn't competed. I was able to meet amazing people throughout the state at my appearances and shared these moments with family by my side," said Boyd. "Now as a director I have the opportunity to pay it forward for other ladies to have the experience of a lifetime!"

Mrs. Wisconsin is a state preliminary for the Mrs. America national pageant held in Las Vegas with 50 other state queens. This is the 42nd year for Mrs. America.

Qualifications are a woman must be 18 or older (no age limit) and married. Categories of competition include interview, swimsuit, and evening gown.

This year Mrs America added a Miss Wisconsin for America competition. Qualification for the Miss competition, she must not be married but can be single,divorced, widowed, and even have children. She will also represent our state in the national completion in Las Vegas the same week with Mrs Wisconsin America.

Mrs. Wisconsin America 2019 and Miss Wisconsin America 2019 will prepare for the national competition in Las Vegas for the week of Aug 17-24. The winner of Mrs. America will then go to Mrs. World for competition with other countries.

Throughout the year, both of the ladies will be making appearances within the state bringing awareness of their passions and platforms.

The pageant is being held at the Mosinee Creske Auditorium, connected to the Mosinee High School on Saturday, June 15. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 cash at the door or you can go on the website and purchase at www.mrswisconsinamericapageant.com. Tickets will be held for you at the ticket table. All kids 12 and under are free.