Mowing saftey on Marathon County highways

Slow down and move over. It's something all drivers should do when they see someone on the side of the highway. Still, the Marathon County Highway Department wants to remind drivers to do just that, and look out for crews as they mow the grass on road shoulders.

Right now, the marathon county highway department is almost halfway done with their mowing operations. Each year they cut the grass to control vegetation and make it easier for drivers to keep an eye out for deer or other animals who might be hiding in the brush.

Along Marathon County highways ‘mow operations ahead’ signs are posted every few miles. Kris Baguhn, the Maintenance Supervisor for the department said while you may not see a tractor right away it is important that you move over when they become visible.

"Just if you see them, they could be out a mile or two after that sign. Just watch for them and just go around them. If there is a car coming just maybe wait until the car passes just like when you are passing a regular car or something,” Baguhn said.

The mowing tractors are known to move in and out of lanes as they mow around mailboxes, road markers, and other things blocking their nine-foot plow.

While this is usually an annual operation for the department, they may have to go out again in early fall if the grass grows tall.