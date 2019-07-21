Mountain residents cleaning up extensive storm damage

Patty Mesa and her husband Albert are picking up what's left of their front and back yard.

"We have a shed down there that we can’t even find," Patty Mesa said.

A sever storm knocked down trees and power lines including the ones surrounding their home.

“I said oh my gosh about 150 times," Mesa said.

Thousands of trees just a block away from the Mesa's home were lying in the street.

"This is just crazy," said Mesa.

At one home a tree was ripped in half.

It fell on the power lines and homeowners' car who said she's been without power for hours.

“The whole road was blocked," Oconto County Highway Department Rich School said. "We had to cut our way through to get out there.”

Crews with the highway department were cleaning up debris on the roads.

“The roads were horrible," School said. "We couldn’t even make it out to Marinette County line. It was like a snake trail going through."

This is just the beginning of a long clean up process for crews and homeowners.

“We got everything cleared now so traffic can go both ways, but traffic is nuts," said School. "We got a lot of work ahead of us.