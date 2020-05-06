Mountain Terrace residents keep active despite COVID-19

Mountain Terrace has to follow a lot of state and federal regulations because of COVID-19. So right now with the pandemic, activities are hard to come by. Which has the staff looking into safe alternatives for the residents.

"We saw very quickly within the first couple of days that we had to think outside the box, implement new ideas, and get things started right away. We could not let them not do anything," said Theresa Haase with Mountain Terrace Community Relations.

With the nice weather, the living center promotes going outside for a walk. But, for the times that residents stay inside, they have a library, a nightly movie showing, and even an indoor walking path created by local students.

"Children in the community are doing their art classes at home. So, they sent us a bunch of art, I put it up around the buildings, and encouraged the residents to walk around the building and look at the art the kids have been sending in," Haase added.

The staff is continually looking for ways to make the people that live there more comfortable. Some have even said that they are glad to be there rather than at home.

"He was like 'Are you kidding me? If I was in my home I would just be stuck there with no family to come and visit me.' He was like 'I'm thankful' Such a great way to look at it," Haases explained.

Mountain Terrace is looking for book donations to help grow its library. If you would like to donate you can find info here.