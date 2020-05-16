Mountain Terrace receive hundreds of books from across the country

When the Mountain Terrace senior living facility asked for book donations, they never though it would turn out this well.

"By the next morning, people just from our area, we had about 200 books dropped off," Mountain Terrace community relations director Theresa Haase said.

Word of their need spread to outside of Wisconsin.

"We have gotten so many people calling us on the phone from across the entire country," Haase added.

The generous donations have built quite the library.

"We probably have about 500 hundred books," Haase stated.

Along with the books, the living center also received a pen pal. Who is writing them all the way from Virginia.

"There was a self addressed stamped envelope back to her asking if anyone wanted to be pen pals. And it was the sweetest note," Haase explained.

The residents were excited to have the note, and they cannot wait to write back.

"Right now I have seven residents that are so excited about that, they want to be her pen pal. They are writing letters in their spare time, all that spare time. Back to her sending photos, and cards, and all sorts of fun stuff," Haase said.

Theresa never thought her request would reach this many people. But she is thankful for the generosity.

"People have a lot of time on their hands right now. They want to do something. They want to do something of meaning, they want to make a difference, they want to donate things, and bless other people and my goodness they certainly are," Haase added.

Theresa is hoping to make a miniature library to have outside of their building and they are looking for people to help build and maintain the book cases. If you are interested you can contact them here.