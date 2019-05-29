Motorcycle fun run raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters

For another year, a motorcycle ride will raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin.

On Saturday, June 1, riders will enjoy 150 relaxing miles though some of the most scenic countryside of Marathon and Lincoln Counties. It’s safe too. The ride is escorted by law enforcement to provide traffic control and ensure the group stays together throughout.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin has been serving the city of Marathon since 2014. Money raised during the ride will go towards youth mentoring programs in Marathon City and surrounding communities.

Event Details:

• Motorcycle Registration: 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

• Motorcycle Driver Briefing: 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

• Motorcycle Ride: 10:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

• Meal at Village Inn: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• $25 minimum pledge per driver.

• $25 minimum pledge per passenger.

• Includes t-shirt, lunch & dinner.

• marathonfunrun@gmail.com

