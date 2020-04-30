Motorcycle Safety Awarness

When spring is in the air, motorcycles are everywhere, but even those on four-wheeled vehicles have a major responsibility to keep cyclists safe.

May 1st marks the beginning of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, reminding all drivers, both cars and motorcycles to watch out for each other on the roads. All vehicles should always keep a safe distance between one another and drive one in front of the other.

Before getting out on the road those at Bull Falls Harley Davidson said to make sure your vehicle is ready to go, as it may need some tweaking after sitting in the garage all winter. All drivers should look over their bikes and test drive it to ensure a great first ride.

"Even though we have to keep social distancing, motorcycle riding is social distancing at its best. And it’s a big stress reliever for the riding communities,” Kinnard said.

Officials do recommend suiting up with jackets, long pants, and gloves in case of an accident. Dixie Kinnard, the owner of the Bull Falls Harley Davidson said, while it's not required, helmets are also recommended to be worn and taken care of for safety as well.

"While they are recommended to be replaced every three to five years depending on how much you wear them and how much they are exposed to like UV rays have an impact on those internal components. And if they have ever suffered an impact, even if you just dropped it, it could be damaged on the inside of the helmet,” Kinnard said.

Right now the Bull Falls Harley Davidson is open for face to face help, parts and pickups. Overall Kinnard says it is up to all drivers to take care of their vehicles and others on the road to have a safe motorcycle season.