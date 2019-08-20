Mother gets 9 months jail, must repay $157K in for causing baby to appear ill

A judge has ordered a Plover mother to repay $157,061.83 for medical care in a case in which she's accused of causing her own child to appear sick.

Investigators said Holly Fields, 25, brought her 10-month-old child to a Marshfield hospital in April 2018 with concerns the child wasn’t gaining weight. Court documents state doctors became concerned the child made no progress in three weeks, despite having a feeding tubing surgically inserted.

Surveillance was set up and doctors said in a 36-hour span, Fields tampered with the nutrients connected to the feeding tube 16 times.

Fields said she had been tampering with the child’s feeding and claimed she was exchanging the formula in the bag for regular formula because she thought it was better for the child. Fields said she would make it look like the child threw up so medical staff would do something different—citing that doctors would not listen to her.

Fields was ordered to pay $141,141 to the hospital that provided care. And the remaining amount will be repaid to insurance. Fields must also attend parenting classes, have supervised visits and must perform 200 hours of community service.

In addition to restitution she was ordered spend nine months in jail and eight years on probation. However, at the end of the jail sentence a probation agent will determine if Fields could spend an additional three months, for a total of one year, in jail.

The criminal complaint states after the child was removed from Fields' care, she began gaining weight and was reaching developmental milestones.

