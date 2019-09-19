Mosinee's mayor will not run for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District

The mayor of Mosinee, who was considering a run for Congressman Sean Duffy's seat, is deciding not to run.

In a statement to NewsChannel 7, Brent Jacobson said:

Over the past several days and in the weeks preceding my announcement expressing my interest in entering a special election to fill the seat being vacated by Congressman Duffy, I have spent much time talking with friends, family, and colleagues about running. I have never been one to shy away from challenges. However, I also know that partisan primaries are difficult. They can strain friendships and they consume resources best directed to general elections. Sometimes they are inevitable but often times unnecessary. This special election will undoubtedly require the full and focused resources of the party. For these reasons, I have decided not to enter the race and create a primary. My present focus will continue to be on my constituents in the City of Mosinee that I am so honored to serve, on the good work we have done, and on the many things there still are to do.

Congressman Duffy announced that he's resigning on September 23.

