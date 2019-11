A 59-year-old Mosinee woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Waupaca County.

The crash happened Thursday around 9:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 at Old 49 Road in the town of Fremont.

Investigators said a car pulling out from the stop sing on Old 49 Road was struck by a van heading east on Highway 10. Deputies said the Mosinee woman was driving the car. Two people in the van were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.