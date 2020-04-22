Mosinee teacher and family draw challenges, words of encouragement on park trails

With health officials banning the use of playground equipment at parks around the country, it can be difficult to find ways to help keep your kids outdoors and active while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald, Amanda and Braelee Winter at Edgewood Park in Mosinee. (WSAW photo 4/22/2020)

Donald Winter is a middle school physical education teacher for the Mosinee School District. While enjoying a walk with his wife Amanda, an elementary teacher with the D.C. Everest School District, and their 3-year-old daughter Braelee, the family came up with an idea.

“Putting positive notes on the sidewalks and the walkways for people,” said Donald. “Have some activities that maybe my students or other people can do while they’re walking.”

Using a big bucket of chalk, the family went to work on the walkways at Edgewood Park and Chuck’s Boat Landing, drawing chalk challenges for people using the trail system.

“Five push-ups, five jumping jacks, skipping, hopping,” Donald explained. “Just some activities to do while you’re out walking to make it a little more enjoyable right now during these tough times with the COVID.”

Along with challenges are positive words of encouragement, something the family feels is necessary to share, especially now.

“I think this world needs some positivity right now,” said Amanda. “There’s so much negativity it’s just a good idea to get out there and spread the positive.”

The Winter family plans to continue to spend as much time outdoors as they can, while continuing to draw challenges on the walking trails for people of all ages to enjoy.

“Just having your family be out here, being outside doing things together is major,” Donald added. “To show my daughter in years to come the positivity that is possible to spread during this pandemic hopefully means something to her.”

They encourage others to join in on the fun as well.

“I’m hoping my students see this and they come and check out these areas and they can be active during these tough times,” said Donald, who wants other educators to do something similar for their students.

“Please, by all means, spread the cheer and positivity and let’s get everybody active.”

People who participate in the chalk challenges are encouraged to post photos and videos to the Facebook group Mosinee Chalk Fitness.