Mosinee shorted thousands of dollars; wins lawsuit against the state

The city of Mosinee will be collecting more than $48 thousand from the state of Wisconsin.

In October, the community filed a lawsuit against the Department of Revenue over an error that was discovered in a formula used by the state to determine the property value of communities.

On June 14th, Marathon Circuit Court Judge Greg Huber decided in favor of the city, declaring that they are entitled to recover more than 48 thousand dollars, also issuing a statewide injunction prohibiting the Department of Revenue from using its formula against any other municipality in Wisconsin.

“The state had run a formula to calculate the aid, and had not accounted for things like our tax increment districts,” said Mosinee mayor Brent Jacobson.

“What the state was supposed to do under the law, was actually get the figures from the municipalities. So they came up with a formula instead of asking for the figures directly, and as a result, we were out quite a bit of money,” added Jacobson.

Mosinee isn’t alone.

Weston, Athens and Marathon City all filed similar lawsuits in Marathon County after discovering their communities were shorted as well.

Jacobson hopes that the state will comply with the court’s decision.

“They certainly have the option to appeal, but I’ve been given no indication that they intend to appeal. In fact, I think they will intend to comply with the injunction- at least that’s my hope,” said Jacobson.

A lawyer himself, Jacobson made the decision after noticing that several other communities throughout the state, all larger and with more resources, were not taking the issue to court.

“If this was something we hadn’t pursued,” said Jacobson, “we felt we could be seeing this every year. $50 thousand this year, and then next year, and that adds up over time when you’re trying to do development in your city.”

Jim Brod has lived in Mosinee for over 65 years, and is happy to see his small town making a difference.

“Any money coming back into the city would be great,” said Brod.

“Kudos to Mosinee for fighting to get that,” he added.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the state in regards to whether they would appeal the decision, and for information on how other communities that were shorted funds because of the formula can go about regaining that money. We have yet to hear back.

