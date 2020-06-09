Mosinee plans 4th of July celebration with social distancing, events spaced out

The Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce is getting the green light from the city to plan its Fourth of July celebration.

"Last week as a board we decided to continue with the planning of it, as if it's going to happen," said the chamber’s executive director, Terra Plaisance.

Mosinee mayor Brent Jacobson says the chamber has the full support of the city to see the red, white and blue light up the city's sky.

Monday night, the council unanimously approved their plan to use River Park, setting up July 3rd and hosting activities all day on July 4th.

"We have to start planning way ahead of time for the event, so we don't want to lose momentum in that. We look for sponsors to sponsor some things we have down there, so that we have to get that in order before the event can actually happen," Plaisance said.

They plan to have the usual firecracker 5K, parade and fireworks, spacing out other kids activities, like the new horseshoe tournament, throughout the day. Plaisance says the parade may honor healthcare workers this year.

The chamber hopes to minimize crowds and keep the celebration local.

"We've kind of made the decision on trying to get people to stay in town for the whole weekend, or at least for the entire day of Saturday," she said.

Plaisance says there are usually around a thousand people watching the fireworks, but she says social distancing is possible.

"Being in a large park like that, I think it will be easier. I think you'll see people doing it on their own. It's kind of been the thing lately," she said.

And they won’t expect too many out-of-towners.

“My thought is people from the surrounding Wausau, Point areas wouldn’t be as much of an issue cause they’d be going to their events anyways,” she said.

The chamber says they will comply with any rules the Marathon County Board could put in place if the county decides to limit gatherings.

“The only thing we would change or cancel that for is if there's any county or health department ordinances that have to be, you know, used," said Plaisance.